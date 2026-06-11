Wisconsin severe weather: View, submit pictures of storm damage
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News viewers often share images of the severe weather and damage caused by storms. We invite you to share pictures via this post, as long as it is safe to do so.
If you captured images of the storms or damage that resulted from the storms, click the ADD button below to share them with FOX6 News. Your picture(s) will be used online and may also be shared on-air during newscasts.
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The Source: Pictures shared in this post was provided by users of FOX6Now.com.