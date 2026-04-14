Wisconsin severe weather risk: Storms redevelop Tuesday afternoon, evening

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The Brief An active and potentially impactful weather pattern remains locked in across southern Wisconsin. Multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected through midweek. The primary concern is a continued threat of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall.



An active and potentially impactful weather pattern remains locked in across southern Wisconsin, with multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms expected through midweek.

Tuesday storms

What we know:

The primary concern is a continued threat for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall, especially as storms redevelop Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A stalled frontal boundary will act as a repeated focus for storm development, increasing the risk of trailing storms and localized flooding concerns.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.