Another round of potentially dangerous storms Wednesday in SE Wisconsin

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The Brief An active and complex weather pattern continues across southern Wisconsin. Both severe weather and flooding concerns evolving through midweek. The severe threat Wednesday will be highly dependent on the position of a stalled boundary, which will dictate where instability and shear overlap.



Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Storm to severe storms

What we know:

The severe threat Wednesday will be highly dependent on the position of a stalled boundary, which will dictate where instability and shear overlap.

Regardless of storm severity, periods of heavy rainfall and training will elevate the risk for localized flooding.

Attention then turns to another potent system late Friday into Saturday, bringing a renewed chance of widespread showers, thunderstorms, and possible severe weather.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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