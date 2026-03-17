Wisconsin Senate passes PFAS aid compromise; bills head to governor

The Brief The Wisconsin Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved bipartisan legislation allocating PFAS aid to communities impacted by contamination across the state. The bills now head to Gov. Tony Evers for his signature after lawmakers reached a compromise following months of negotiations. PFAS contamination has been detected in multiple Wisconsin communities, raising concerns about drinking water safety and public health.



Wisconsin lawmakers have reached a bipartisan agreement to distribute millions of dollars to communities dealing with PFAS contamination.

What we know:

The Wisconsin Senate on Tuesday, March 17, approved legislation allocating $133 million to help address PFAS, often called "forever chemicals," which have contaminated groundwater in several communities across the state.

The Assembly already passed the measure, and Gov. Tony Evers has said he plans to sign the legislation.

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PFAS contamination has forced some Wisconsin communities to rely on bottled water as officials work to address pollution in municipal water systems and private wells. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says PFAS exposure has been linked to cancer and other health concerns.

By the numbers:

Lawmakers say the funding compromise took years to reach after money set aside in the 2023-25 state budget went unused during a political stalemate.

Under the plan, $80 million will go to local governments to help investigate and remediate PFAS contamination. Another $35 million will help homeowners and businesses whose private wells have been contaminated.

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Roughly $5 million is also set aside to help airports and other businesses address contamination.

What they're saying:

"For far too long, families in our state have been dealing with contaminated drinking water," said Sen. Jodi Habush-Sinykin, D-Whitefish Bay.

"The result is a bill that helps people who need to be helped and stops the government from going after people who are genuinely innocent of causing a hazardous discharge. This PFAS legislation is a rare bipartisan agreement on a major, controversial issue affecting nearly every Wisconsinite," said Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay.

Dig deeper:

A major sticking point in negotiations centered on liability. The compromise exempts so-called innocent property owners and fire departments that previously used PFAS-containing firefighting foam.