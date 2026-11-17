The Brief The Wisconsin DPI released the 2025-26 school and district accountability report cards on Tuesday. The report cards evaluate schools and districts across four key priority areas: Milwaukee Public Schools earned an extra star this year, which upgrades the district to the "meets expectations" category.



The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) on Tuesday, Nov. 17 published the 2025-26 school report cards.

MPS earned an extra star this year. The three stars upgrade the district to the "meets expectations" category, but challenges remain.

Report cards

The Details:

Required by state law and published annually, the report cards evaluate schools and districts across four key priority areas:

Achievement

Growth

Target Group Outcomes

On-Track to Graduation

Each school or district receives an overall accountability score, which places it into one of five rating categories: Significantly Exceeds Expectations (five stars), Exceeds Expectations (four stars), Meets Expectations (three stars), Meets Few Expectations (two stars), and Fails to Meet Expectations (one star).

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Per state law, the weight given to Achievement and Growth priority areas depends on each school or district's percentage of economically disadvantaged students. Additionally, each report card incorporates multiple years of data, placing greater emphasis on the most recent years.

Milwaukee Public Schools

By the numbers:

MPS earned an extra star this year. The three stars upgrade the district to the "meets expectations" category, but the numbers show performance gaps and attendance remain a challenge for the state's largest district.

The district's score is 60.6. These report cards are released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. There were four priorities for the scoring, which included achievement in math and language arts, growth, target group outcomes, and on-track to graduation.

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"I am proud to share that Milwaukee Public Schools has moved into the meets expectations category, a sign that our focus on early literacy is having a positive impact on our students. MPS students are growing academically as fast or faster than nearly three-quarters of all Wisconsin school districts," said Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius highlighted the district's 68.9 score in growth, which is the 74th percentile when compared statewide. Cassellius said there are a number of things that contributed to the increase, including permanently licensed teachers, building accountability measures for each classroom, seeing a slight improvement in attendance numbers and new curriculum that has a reading foundation that also is helping students improve in other areas.

"What we're doing is absolutely not enough...we have to continue to do more…but I think we have built the architecture for getting growth and moving students further each and every year…and I think we'll see a breakthrough in year 2 or 3 further down the road," said Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

"We are really right, now with the department…we are working on a shared statewide vision...for improving literacy and math scores across the state. We know these scores are not where we want to be so the DPI, we are working with education partners," Chris Bucher of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction said.

While the district's score went up, enrollment did drop to 63,935 students, which is a loss of more than 1,600 students. And there is more work to be done. Just under 50% of schools fall into the "meets few expectations or fails to meet expectations" categories.

Racine Unified received two stars and "meets few expectations," with an overall rating of 57.7. The Waukesha School District delivered four stars and "exceeds expectations," with an overall score of 75.8. The Kenosha School District received three stars and "meets expectations," with a score of 62.6. And the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District picked up four stars and "exceeds expectations," with an overall score of 72.6.

Other area school districts

By the numbers:

Racine Unified received two stars and "meets few expectations," with an overall rating of 57.7.

The Waukesha School District delivered four stars and "exceeds expectations," with an overall score of 75.8.

The Kenosha School District received three stars and "meets expectations," with a score of 62.6.

And the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District picked up four stars and "exceeds expectations," with an overall score of 72.6.

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Summary of statewide results

By the numbers:

A summary of statewide results can be found below:

Public districts: Of the 377 public school districts receiving report cards, 358 (95 percent) met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations. District report cards are not produced for districts representing a single school; in these cases, only a school report card is issued.

Public schools: The DPI produced 1,904 scored public school report cards. Of those, 1,626 (85 percent) met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations. An additional 144 schools received alternate accountability ratings due to limited data.

Private Choice schools: Among the 446 private schools participating in a Private School Choice Program in 2025-26, 156 (81 percent of the 193 scored Choice report cards) met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations. Fifty-seven percent (253 schools) were not scored due to insufficient data, typically because of small student populations or low test participation rates among Choice students.

Check your school, district

What you can do:

Where did your school district or school fall in the rating system? Check out the Wisconsin DPI website for the answer.