The Brief Scammers targeted the family of a Holocaust survivor in Wisconsin with a fraudulent letter. The letter claimed they could be owed money from a survivor's compensation fund that does not exist. Officials urge consumers to research claims before sharing sensitive personal information.



Scammers are stooping to new lows with a letter circulating in Wisconsin that targets the families of Holocaust survivors.

What they're saying:

State officials say descendants of a Holocaust survivor in Wisconsin got a letter in the mail. It said they were owed money from a survivor's compensation fund.

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"They had matching information about this person being a descendant and who the family member was. It mentioned the German government," said Michelle Reinen, administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

How it works:

The scam letter says it's from the Jewish Holocaust Claims Center. The family thought it might be real until they did some research.

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"When the consumer went to the website to try and look at this organization, there was nothing there," Reinen said.

That's because it does not exist. Those who respond to the scam letter will get a packet of forms in the mail asking for their personal information. It's happened in other states.

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"You see this letter all over the internet, other states have put out advisories as well that have very large Jewish populations," Reinen said.

What you can do:

The state says to be careful with any letter that offers free money. Always do your own research. There are plenty of warnings about this scam online. Remember, there is no strategy they will not try.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jenna Sachs and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.