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Wisconsin driver ignores 'road closed' sign, into fresh concrete

By
Dodge County
Published August 7, 2026 5:02 PM CDT
Published August 7, 2026 5:02 PM CDT
article

Driver stuck in wet concrete (Courtesy: DCSO)

The Brief

    • The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a driver went around "road closed" signs and pulled directly into fresh concrete.
    • The driver was fined $175 and lost three points on their driver's license.

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to remind drivers that "road closed" barricades aren't just a suggestion.

What we know:

In a Facebook post Friday, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a driver went around signs that marked "Road Closed to Thru Traffic" – directly into fresh concrete.

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The sheriff's office said ignoring a road closed sign not only puts you, your vehicle and construction workers at risk, it can also cost you. Aside from repairs, in this case, the driver was fined $175.30 and lost three points on their driver's license.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say when or where, exactly, it happened. It's not clear how far beyond the road closed sign the concrete had been poured.

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The Source: Information in this story is from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office

Dodge CountyNews