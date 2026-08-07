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The Brief The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a driver went around "road closed" signs and pulled directly into fresh concrete. The driver was fined $175 and lost three points on their driver's license.



A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to remind drivers that "road closed" barricades aren't just a suggestion.

What we know:

In a Facebook post Friday, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a driver went around signs that marked "Road Closed to Thru Traffic" – directly into fresh concrete.

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The sheriff's office said ignoring a road closed sign not only puts you, your vehicle and construction workers at risk, it can also cost you. Aside from repairs, in this case, the driver was fined $175.30 and lost three points on their driver's license.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say when or where, exactly, it happened. It's not clear how far beyond the road closed sign the concrete had been poured.

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