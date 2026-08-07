Wisconsin driver ignores 'road closed' sign, into fresh concrete
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to remind drivers that "road closed" barricades aren't just a suggestion.
What we know:
In a Facebook post Friday, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a driver went around signs that marked "Road Closed to Thru Traffic" – directly into fresh concrete.
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The sheriff's office said ignoring a road closed sign not only puts you, your vehicle and construction workers at risk, it can also cost you. Aside from repairs, in this case, the driver was fined $175.30 and lost three points on their driver's license.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office did not say when or where, exactly, it happened. It's not clear how far beyond the road closed sign the concrete had been poured.
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The Source: Information in this story is from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office