Wisconsin referendum on citizenship, voter eligibility passes; results

The Brief Wisconsin voters in Tuesday's election passed a ballot referendum tied to citizenship and voting. Currently, the Wisconsin Constitution says "every United States citizen age 18 or older" can vote. The referendum asked whether to change the word "every" to "only a."



A Wisconsin referendum that asked voters in Tuesday's election whether the state constitution should be amended to reword a section that addresses citizenship and voting passed.

The referendum asked: "Shall section 1 of article III of the constitution, which deals with suffrage, be amended to provide that only a United States citizen age 18 or older who resides in an election district may vote in an election for national, state, or local office or at a statewide or local referendum?"

Currently, the Wisconsin Constitution says "every United States citizen age 18 or older" can vote. Those opposed to the referendum worried it could lead to having to prove citizenship to vote.

As it stands now, in order to even register to vote in Wisconsin, you have to check and certify this box: "Are you a citizen of the United States?" If you lie, you could face years in prison. Both federal and state law make it illegal for noncitizens to vote in national and state races.

But, in a few other areas of the country, some municipalities have allowed noncitizens to vote in local races, like for city hall or school board. No Wisconsin local government allows that.

The legislature passed this change in 2022 and 2023. That's what it takes to go around the governor and straight to voters in the form of the referendum. The final say on whether to change the Wisconsin Constitution is up to voters.

If this feels like déjà vu, that’s because voters in April approved changing the constitution. And in August, voters rejected other changes.

Reaction and statements

WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming

"With the passage of Question 1, voters have delivered an unmistakable message: Wisconsin elections will be decided by U.S. citizens, not far-left activists who would turn the ballot box into a petri dish for extremist policies."