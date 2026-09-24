Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail 2026 unveiled with new 'people's choice' spot
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail is back for 2026, featuring 16 new supper clubs and restaurants across the state. New for this year is also a "people's choice" spot.
The Prime Rib Trail celebrates one of Wisconsin’s most beloved traditions: a hearty cut of beef served with the hospitality and atmosphere that make a Wisconsin supper club experience special, and this year’s trail offers plenty of opportunities to make a prime rib dinner part of a Wisconsin road trip.
2026 Prime Rib Trail
Big picture view:
- Nightingale Supper Club — Sturgeon Bay
- The Red Ox Seafood and Steakhouse — Appleton
- Roepke’s Village Inn — Charlesburg
- Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue — Milwaukee
- Bryant’s Dousman House — Dousman
- Rollin Stone - R. Stone — Juneau
- Maple Tree Supper Club — McFarland
- Dawn Manor — Baraboo
- Rockin 9 Golf Course/Restaurant — Union Center
- Badger Crossing Pub & Eatery — Cashton
- Castle Hill Supper Club — Merrillan
- Albertville Tavern — Colfax
- High View Inn — Medford
- Dreamland Supper Club — South Range
- Heart of the North — Mercer
- Nimrod Inn Bar & Supper Club — Athlestane
People's choice location
What's New:
New for 2026, the Prime Rib Trail also features a people’s choice location. Schwarz’s Supper Club in St. Anna received the most nominations from fans and will be recognized as the 2026 People’s Choice. Schwarz's was a stop on the inaugural 2025 trail.
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What they're saying:
"Prime Rib is more than a delicious meal. It is a reason to gather around the table with family and friends," Wisconsin Beef Council Director of Communications and Outreach Kaitlyn Kesler said. "We loved seeing how excited people were to share their favorite Prime Rib destinations last year, and this year’s nominations helped us discover even more restaurants worth a road trip. Adding a People’s Choice location also gives us a special way to recognize the restaurant that received the most nominations from beef lovers across Wisconsin."
What you can do:
To start your journey on the Prime Rib Trail, head to the Wisconsin Beef Council website or the Gather Wisconsin website.
The Source: The Wisconsin Beef Council, in partnership with Gather Wisconsin, sent FOX6 the information and pictures.