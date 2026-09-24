Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail 2026 unveiled with new 'people's choice' spot

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The Brief It's the second year of the Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail! The 2026 trail features 16 new supper clubs and restaurants across the state. New this year, Schwarz’s Supper Club in St. Anna was named the 2026 People’s Choice location after receiving the most fan nominations.



The Wisconsin Prime Rib Trail is back for 2026, featuring 16 new supper clubs and restaurants across the state. New for this year is also a "people's choice" spot.

The Prime Rib Trail celebrates one of Wisconsin’s most beloved traditions: a hearty cut of beef served with the hospitality and atmosphere that make a Wisconsin supper club experience special, and this year’s trail offers plenty of opportunities to make a prime rib dinner part of a Wisconsin road trip.

2026 Prime Rib Trail

Big picture view:

Nightingale Supper Club — Sturgeon Bay

The Red Ox Seafood and Steakhouse — Appleton

Roepke’s Village Inn — Charlesburg

Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue — Milwaukee

Bryant’s Dousman House — Dousman

Rollin Stone - R. Stone — Juneau

Maple Tree Supper Club — McFarland

Dawn Manor — Baraboo

Rockin 9 Golf Course/Restaurant — Union Center

Badger Crossing Pub & Eatery — Cashton

Castle Hill Supper Club — Merrillan

Albertville Tavern — Colfax

High View Inn — Medford

Dreamland Supper Club — South Range

Heart of the North — Mercer

Nimrod Inn Bar & Supper Club — Athlestane

People's choice location

What's New:

New for 2026, the Prime Rib Trail also features a people’s choice location. Schwarz’s Supper Club in St. Anna received the most nominations from fans and will be recognized as the 2026 People’s Choice. Schwarz's was a stop on the inaugural 2025 trail.

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What they're saying:

"Prime Rib is more than a delicious meal. It is a reason to gather around the table with family and friends," Wisconsin Beef Council Director of Communications and Outreach Kaitlyn Kesler said. "We loved seeing how excited people were to share their favorite Prime Rib destinations last year, and this year’s nominations helped us discover even more restaurants worth a road trip. Adding a People’s Choice location also gives us a special way to recognize the restaurant that received the most nominations from beef lovers across Wisconsin."

What you can do:

To start your journey on the Prime Rib Trail, head to the Wisconsin Beef Council website or the Gather Wisconsin website.