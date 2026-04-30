Wisconsin Lottery; 6 winning tickets sold, combined $8M in winnings

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The Brief An unusually high number of Wisconsin players walked away with massive Powerball prizes this Wednesday. Six Powerball tickets totaling a combined $8,000,000 in winnings were sold. Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.



Wisconsin saw an exceptionally high number of major Powerball winners following Wednesday night’s drawing.

Six Powerball tickets—totaling a combined $8,000,000 in winnings—were sold for the April 29 draw.

Powerball wins

What we know:

Four $1,000,000 winning tickets were purchased at the following locations – True North Energy in Pulaski, Pick 'n Save on 27th Street in Oak Creek, De Pere Mini Mart (Citgo) on George Street in De Pere, and at the Mobil on Crooks Avenue in Kaukauna.

Two additional winning $2,000,000 tickets were sold at Brite Spot 2 in Hurley and at a BP in Sparta. Both of these tickets included the $1 Power Play feature, turning the $1,000,000 prizes into $2,000,000 wins because of the 2X multiplier.

All six tickets matched five of five numbers (3-19-35-51-67), but not the Powerball (15).

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Why the big number of wins?

What you can do:

What accounts for the surge in wins? Wisconsin Lottery officials suggest the trend stems from how players filled out their playslips—the paper forms used to choose numbers, add game features, and set wager amounts.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell a winning ticket exceeding $599 earn a 2% "Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive," with a maximum payout of $100,000.

How to claim winnings

What you can do:

All Powerball players should check their tickets today! Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.