Wisconsin National Guard to surpass 500K COVID-19 tests Monday

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams’ will top 500,000 cumulative total COVID-19 tests gathered on Monday, Sept. 21 as teams continue to operate across Wisconsin supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services with COVID-19 testing efforts.

Wisconsin National Guard coronavirus test site in Racine (July 2020)

A news release indicates mobile specimen collection teams from the Wisconsin National Guard will continue operations across Wisconsin this week. They are supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection sites operating the week of Sep. 21-27 are listed below. Additional information on these testing sites and others is available at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

Adams County: One team will operate a community-based testing site Sep. 23 at the Adams Fire Department in Adams.

Bayfield County: One team will operate a community-based testing site Sep. 25 at the Iron River Community Center in Iron River.

Dane County: Multiple teams established a community-based testing site on May 11 at Madison’s Alliant Energy Center and has collected more than 179,000 specimens as of Sep. 21. This site typically is open Monday through Saturday.

Dodge County: A team will gather specimens Sep. 21-22 at the Dodge Correctional Institution and Sep. 24 at the John Burke Correctional Center.

Douglas County: A team will gather specimens Sep. 24 at the Gordon Correctional Center.

Grant County: One team will operate a community-based testing site Sep. 23 at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster.

Jefferson County: One team will operate a community-based testing site Sep. 25-26 at the Jefferson County Fair Park in Jefferson.

Juneau County: A team will gather specimens Sep. 22-23 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Mauston.

Kenosha County: A team will gather specimens Sep. 24 at the Kenosha Correctional Center.

La Crosse County: One team will operate a community-based testing site Sep. 21 at the Health & Human Services Building in La Crosse.

Milwaukee County: Three teams established a community-based testing site on May 11 at 2701 S. Chase Avenue (UMOS) and has collected over 88,000 specimens as of Sep. 21. Two teams established a Milwaukee community-based collection site on June 1 at Custer Stadium at 4300 W. Fairmount Avenue and have collected over 35,000 specimens as of Sep. 21. Both sites typically operate Monday through Saturday.

Outagamie County: A team will gather specimens Sep. 24 at the Sanger Powers Correctional Center.

Portage County: One team will gather specimens at a community-based testing site Sep. 22 at the Portage County Health Services building in Portage.

Saint Croix County: One team will collect specimens Sep. 24 at the St. Croix Correctional Center.

Sawyer County: A team will gather specimens Sep. 24 at the Flambeau Correctional Center.

Trempealeau County: One team will operate a community-based testing site Sep. 26 in Galesville.

Waukesha County: One team will operate a community-based testing site on multiple days in September at the Waukesha County Expo Center. Events are scheduled for Sep. 1, 8, 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29. The team has collected over 1,300 specimens as of Sep. 21.

Winnebago County: One team operates a community-based testing site Sep. 1 to Dec. 31 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh and has collected over 7,800 specimens as of Sep. 21. A team will gather specimens Sep. 24 at the Winnebago Correctional Center and the Drug Abuse Correctional Center.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

In addition, approximately 30 troops are working at a call center that informs people of their COVID-19 test results.