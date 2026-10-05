The Brief Dion Spychala, 53, is wanted after violating parole for a 2012 Milwaukee sexual assault. The fugitive served prison time before absconding from GPS monitoring. U.S. Marshals seek tips at 414-297-3707 and note Spychala uses the nickname Skiddles.



A Milwaukee man convicted of sexually assaulting a stranger he met at a bus stop is on the run. He was out on parole and stopped following the rules.

"A very heinous crime"

The backstory:

"This obviously was a very heinous crime," a U.S. Marshal said.

In 2012, investigators say Dion Spychala deceived a cognitively disabled woman at a bus stop near North and 5th.

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"He kind of coerced her with a bus pass because she was cold," a U.S. Marshal said. "Lured her under false pretenses to an abandoned house and proceeded to rape her in the yard."

Spychala was arrested, charged, and convicted of sexual assault. He went to prison. After doing time, he was released with GPS monitoring. The Milwaukee man registered as a sex offender and was supposed to be checking in with a parole officer. About a year later, he went on the run.

On the run

Big picture view:

"They don’t know what he’s doing. They don’t know where he’s at," a U.S. Marshal said.

Dion Spychala

Spychala has a lengthy criminal past with arrests for armed robbery, guns, and pushing candy of a different kind. Investigators are concerned about what he’s been doing.

"The worry for law enforcement is that he might again act on that impulse," a U.S. Marshal said.

The 53-year-old is believed to be in the Milwaukee area. He uses several nicknames, including "Mac D" and "Big Nose" – and one that seems too sweet for this fugitive.

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"He can be identified with several different aliases that he’s used in the past, primarily Skiddles," a U.S. Marshal said.

Dion Spychala, AKA "Skiddles"

Tip line

What you can do:

Dion Spychala is 6’1" and 185 lbs. He has a tattoo on his left knuckles that spells out his name "Dion." He also has a heart and cross tattoo on his right forearm. The 53-year-old is believed to be in the Milwaukee area.

If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.