The Brief A Sheboygan man with a criminal past cut off his GPS bracelet and is on the run. Investigators say 25-year-old Jontavion Hampton has been fleeing law enforcement since June. Call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707 with information on his location.



Jontavion Hampton, a Sheboygan man with a lengthy criminal past, is on the run. He cut off his GPS earlier this summer.

"It’s important just to make sure that he’s held accountable for his actions," Sheboygan Police Det. Ryan Walloch, a U.S. Marshals Task Force officer, said.

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The backstory:

Since June, investigators say Hampton has been trying to avoid law enforcement. The 25-year-old has a long criminal history that started as a juvenile. When he turned 18, his troubles continued.

"The most current incident, he cut the bracelet off and left it to go on the run," Walloch said. "Has been involved in a gamut of different things and criminal activity."

Jontavion Hampton

In 2018, Hampton was arrested and charged with three crimes in a short period of time – from being a passenger in a stolen car to doing a lewd act to his high school teacher. It was what happened along the Sheboygan River that had law enforcement concerned with violence.

"Ultimately, Jontavion punched the individual in his face and then took his money from him in an attempt to rob him," Walloch said.

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Hampton was charged with robbery (use of force) and convicted. He had been on GPS monitoring until June, when he went on the run.

"This was a calculated opportunity to cut it off and free himself from the confines of being on GPS so he can go to where he wishes to without concern," Walloch said.

US Marshals tip line

What you can do:

Police believe the Sheboygan man is still causing problems around the area. He has ties to Sheboygan and Milwaukee. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 275 pounds. The 25-year-old also goes by "Jon Jon."

"He should turn himself in and do it peacefully, so he shouldn’t have to look over his shoulder anymore," Walloch said.

If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.