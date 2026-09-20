The Brief U.S. Marshals are looking for Darren Simmons, a convicted sex offender. Investigators said Simmons forced himself on a 14-year-old at a party. If you know where he is located, call the U.S. Marshal Tip Line: 414-297-3707.



A convicted sex offender is now a fugitive. Investigators are looking for Darren Simmons, a Kenosha man who cut off his GPS monitor in April. His trouble began in 2017, when prosecutors say he met an underage girl online and lured her to a party.

"He ended up using a computer to message an underage girl," Racine Police and U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer Scott Keland said. "They came in contact and ended up meeting up at a party somewhere in Kenosha."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Charges and convictions

The backstory:

Investigators said, at the party, Simmons forced himself on the 14-year-old girl. Simmons was 21 years old at the time. An investigation led to charges. He pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child and went to prison.

"As a result of his conviction, he’s placed on a lifetime sex offender registry," Keland said. "He’s got to provide his current address at all times to that department."

Darren Simmons

After he was released from prison, he spent the next few years in and out of the prison system. He was convicted of fleeing from Racine police and not following sex offender rules.

"Two separate years, he’s convicted of failure to provide a new address to the sex offender registry, resulting in more time and more probation," Keland said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In April, Simmons was put on GPS monitoring. When his probation officer gave him a call, more trouble followed.

"In the background, the agent can hear kids playing and laughing and confronts him, and Darren admits that he’s around kids at that time, which is a direct violation of his supervision," said Keland.

The same day, authorities say Simmons cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and disappeared.

US Marshals tips

What you can do:

Simmons is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. The 31-year-old has ties to Racine and Kenosha. If you know where he is located, call the U.S. Marshal Tip Line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.

"He needs to turn himself in," Keland said. "He needs to face the violation that occurred."