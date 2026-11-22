The Brief Convicted serial sex offender Daniel Boone has been on the run for three years. U.S. Marshals said he dismantled his GPS unit and stopped contacting his parole officer. Investigators say Boone has ties to Milwaukee and may still be working as a barber.



U.S. Marshals are searching for Daniel Boone, a convicted serial sex offender who has been on the run for the last three years. Investigators say he has been doing everything to avoid the law.

Child sexual assaults

The backstory:

Boone's troubles began 34 years ago when he was first convicted of sexually assaulting a child. He went to prison, and years later, he found himself in trouble again. Boone was making a house call as a barber and was alone with kids. Investigators said he stopped cutting hair on one of them and began assaulting the other child.

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"She came forward immediately, the Milwaukee Police Department came forward and initiated an investigation, which eventually led to a conviction," the marshal on the case said.

Daniel Boone

Daniel Boone wanted

What we know:

Boone went to prison and was put on parole. During that time, U.S. Marshals say the lifetime sex offender stopped following the rules.

"He stops communicating with his parole officer, he dismantles a GPS unit that he’s required to wear and goes on the run," the marshal said.

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What we don't know:

It is unclear if Boone is still in the Milwaukee area or out-of-state. Investigators believe he is likely still working as a barber.

"Number one, you turn yourself in peacefully, quietly and the second scenario is that we have a manhunt and good luck," the marshal said.

What you can do:

Daniel Boone is 6 feet tall and 240 pounds. The 56-year-old goes by "Boone." He has close ties to Milwaukee. Anyone who knows where he is can call the U.S. Marshals tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.