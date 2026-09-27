The Brief U.S. Marshals are searching for Cedrick Crutcher, a Racine man with felony warrants. Crutcher’s charges include child abuse, domestic battery and fleeing from officers. Anyone with information should call the U.S. Marshals tip line: 414-297-3707.



U.S. Marshals are searching for Cedrick Crutcher, a Racine man with multiple felony warrants from child abuse and battery to fleeing from officers.

‘Violent individual’

What they're saying:

"This is a very violent individual that we're dealing with," said Jordan Underly, a Racine County Sheriff's Office Investigator and U.S. Marshals Task Force officer. "He's harmed a lot of people over his lengthy criminal career."

Criminal history

The backstory:

U.S. Marshals say the warrants should be a wake-up call for the 35-year-old man, but instead, he has gone silent.

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In 2020, investigators say an argument with a woman turned physical at an apartment in Racine. She said Crutcher stole several of her phone chargers, and when she went looking for them, the situation amplified.

"He ended up grabbing her phone and completely smashing it to pieces," Underly said.

Cedrick Crutcher

U.S. Marshals say he became even more aggressive as she held her son.

"He ended up grabbing this female by her hair and throwing her to the ground. He ended up kicking her and assaulting her pretty violently," Underly said.

That same year, prosecutors say Crutcher assaulted a different woman after another argument. Underly said Crutcher grabbed a shovel and hit the victim "approximately six times over the head and over the body."

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Crutcher's latest trouble was on the road. In 2024, a Milwaukee chase crossed over into Racine County. Investigators say Crutcher was going more than 100 mph in a 30 mph zone. The chase ended in a crash, and investigators say they found drugs.

"They located a large amount of MDMA, trafficking levels of MDMA," Underly said.

The 35-year-old had been showing up to court, but last year, that stopped. Law enforcement is especially concerned because they say Crutcher is known to always carry a gun.

Marshals tip line

What you can do:

Crutcher is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his face and neck. Crutcher has ties to Racine and Milwaukee. Anyone who knows where he is should call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

"You're going to be caught. It's only a matter of time before we catch you, and you should turn yourself in," Underly said.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6's Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.