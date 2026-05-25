Wisconsin missing persons: Advocacy groups assist police, families

The Brief Wisconsin officially tracks 171 missing persons, though advocates emphasize that many more individuals are forgotten over time. Local search organizations highlight that while arrests or discoveries bring progress, they also renew the deep emotional pain for grieving families.



Thousands of people are reported missing every year in the United States. Right now, Wisconsin counts nearly 200 people as missing. But there are hundreds of families still searching for answers.

Missing persons advocacy

The backstory:

Earlier this year, Beaver Dam police and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office put out a plea for information in the case of 42-year-old Alexis Nelson, who was reported missing.

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Last week, Dodge County prosecutors charged 43-year-old Aaron Nelson with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

Aaron Nelson

Prosecutors say Nelson's wife, Alexis Nelson, was last seen alive with Aaron Nelson at a Beaver Dam Kwik Trip in March 2025. Court filings say evidence found, including blood and human decomposition, point to Alexis Nelson no longer being alive. Investigators are still looking for her remains.

Search for answers

Dig deeper:

The Nelson case is just one missing persons case of many in Wisconsin.

Heather Vancil co-founded Wisconsin Rapids-based Rapid Search and Rescue more than ten years ago, to help with law enforcement searches.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, it has 171 people in its statewide missing persons' database, including the well-known Milwaukee area cases of Isaiah Cramer and Alexis Patterson. But there are many more whose names and images Vancil says are forgotten with time.

What they're saying:

"So it’s important to keep pushing and utilizing hope, by getting their names out there even if the searches aren’t being done," Vancil said.

Heather Vancil

For families and loved ones missing, it can be a roller-coaster ride; learning to live day to day without that loved one.

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Vancil said once they are found, or an arrest is made, it often renews the pain.