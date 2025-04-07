Wisconsin Lottery winners; $154K in Badger 5, $50K in Powerball

article

The Brief Wisconsin Lottery announced two big winners from the first weekend in April. A Badger 5 ticket in Madison and a Powerball ticket in Neosho hit it big. Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.



Wisconsin Lottery retailers sold two big winning tickets, one on Friday and one on Saturday, to kick off the first weekend in April.

Ka-ching!

What we know:

On Friday, April 4, a winning $154,000 Badger 5 jackpot ticket was purchased from SAI Mart Atwood, Inc. in Madison. The winning numbers were 2-4-5-6-31.

Then on Saturday, April 5, a worker at the Station Neosho BP in Neosho sold a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket for the April 5 Powerball drawing. The winning ticket matched four of five numbers, 4-23-30-46-62, plus the Powerball, 2.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.

What are the odds?

By the numbers:

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 while the odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. To win a $4 Powerball prize, the odds are either 1:92 or 1:32, depending on the individual play.

Badger 5 drawings are held daily after 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing. The odds to win a Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911.