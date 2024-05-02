Wisconsin Lottery: Sussex man wins Packers season tickets

article

A Sussex man is the grand prize winner of the Wisconsin Lottery's Green Bay Packers Bonus Drawing, held in March.

Selected from more than 68,000 entries, his grand prize package includes four Club Seat Green Bay Packers tickets for the 2024-25 season.

The man qualified for the March 8, 2024, Bonus Drawing by mailing in $5 worth of non-winning, limited edition 2023 Packers scratch tickets to the Packers Bonus Drawing address.

Only persons 18 years of age or older could enter the drawing. Entries had to be received by February 29, 2024.

The complete grand prize package is valued at $50,095 and includes:

Four (4) Club Seat tickets for one (1) season (2024-2025) to all Green Bay Packers regular season and post-season home games played at Lambeau Field.

Two (2) Parking Passes for each home game during the season.

Four (4) Pre-Game field passes for one (1) game during the season.

One (1) three-thousand-dollar ($3,000) Club Level food and beverage voucher for the season.

Two (2) hotel rooms for two nights (1 weekend) at a Green Bay area hotel.

One (1) behind-the-scenes tour of Lambeau Field for four (4) people.

One (1) three-thousand-dollar ($3,000) MasterCard® gift card for weekend entertainment (spa, golf, etc.) for the winner.

One (1) one-thousand-dollar ($1,000) Packers Pro Shop or PackersProShop.com gift card for the winner.

One (1) Green Bay Packers helmet autographed by a current Packers player for the winner.

One (1) Green Bay Packers swag bag for the winner.

The grand prize also includes required state and federal withholding taxes, meaning they will be provided as part of the grand prize.

Additionally, 195 other winners were selected as part of the Bonus Drawing. Ninety-five participants won an MVP Tailgate Party Prize Package, and 100 participants won a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift card.