Wisconsin Lottery: Slinger ticket buyer lands $115K Fast Play jackpot

The Brief A player won $115,255 on Monday, Jan. 12, after purchasing a "Hit the Jackpot" Fast Play ticket in Slinger. By purchasing a $10 ticket, the winner secured 100% of the Progressive Jackpot, overcoming odds of 1 in 240,000. The win occurred at the Slinger Piggly Wiggly, a retailer with a history of selling multiple high-value winning tickets.



Slinger winner

What we know:

The Fast Play Progressive Jackpot can be won as soon as a ticket is purchased. The amount of the Progressive Jackpot won depends on the ticket price purchased by the player – $1 tickets win 10% of the Progressive Jackpot, $2 tickets win 20%, $5 tickets win 50%, and $10 tickets win 100%.

For the Piggly Wiggly in Slinger, the jackpot win adds to a growing history of big Lottery winners. Previously, the store has sold four winning tickets of $10,000 and a scratch ticket winner of $100,000.

The odds of winning the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot are 1 in 240,000. Printed on each Fast Play ticket is the amount of the estimated jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that estimated jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win other instant cash prizes on their Fast Play tickets.