Wisconsin limits cellphones in classrooms under new law

The Brief Wisconsin requires public school districts to prohibit student cellphone use during instructional time. Racine Unified School District bans phones all day for K-8 and limits high schoolers to passing periods. Parents share mixed views, though policy exceptions exist for emergencies and health management needs.



Wisconsin Act 41 was signed into law last fall. It requires all public school districts to prohibit students from using cell phones during instructional time. For most school districts in Wisconsin, there is already a cell phone restriction in place.

"My brother and family have been talking about the phone, but we all agree that it is a good idea to not have them carry a phone around," said Everardo Davalos, Racine Unified School District parent.

Wisconsin was the 36th state to limit cell phones and other electronics in school. In response, the Racine Unified School District posted its new phone policy online.

Grades K-8 students must turn off phones and store wireless devices from the start of the day until dismissal. Grades 9-12 students can only have their phones during passing periods and lunch.

"They don’t go to school to be on their phone. If something happens, they should go to the principal's office or school office. Let them talk to the parent," said Donald Johnson, Racine Unified School District parent.

Other parents say they prefer their kid to have a phone on them for emergencies, or that it'll be difficult for educators to enforce.

It depends on the school district, but RUSD says there are exceptions, such as emergencies or to manage or support a student's health. Violations of the policy could result in disciplinary action.

RUSD says it's a good reminder for families to make sure their emergency contact information is updated.