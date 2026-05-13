Wisconsin lawmakers negotiate tax rebate, school funding bill

The Brief Wisconsin lawmakers are negotiating a bill that offers tax rebates up to $300 for individuals and $600 for couples based on state income taxes paid. The proposal includes a boost in special education funding for schools and eliminates state income tax on tips and overtime pay. While Republicans argue the bill returns money to workers, Democrats oppose it, claiming it ignores low-income residents and creates a structural deficit.



There is no deal yet on the bill to give Wisconsin residents a tax rebate. The proposal also boosts special education money for school districts.

The bill risked failing in the Senate. So lawmakers are working to change it.

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Wisconsin lawmakers working on deal

What we know:

The bill, as is, would provide many Wisconsin residents tax rebates. The proposal calls for up to $300 for a single filer, and up to $600 for a married couple. But that is only if you paid that much in state income tax. If your state income tax bill was less, you would get up to what you paid.

"In fact, 1.36 million Wisconsin residents won’t get a check at all under this plan," said State Rep. Ryan Clancy (D-Milwaukee). "If you’re in the greatest need. If you’re making less than $30,000 a year in Wisconsin, your average distribution is just $45.24."

"Wisconsinites want their money returned to them," said State Rep. William Penterman (R-Hustisford).

The proposal also gets rid of state income tax on tips and overtime.

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What they're saying:

"Here we are standing up for working people who work by the hour. They need the help. How about waitresses and waiters, people who literally work in service to others. They deserve a break that we are giving them today," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester).

"You are not talking about the fact that you are going to leave this state in a structural deficit," said State Rep. Christine Sinicki (D-Milwaukee). "Mr. Speaker, I am not going to vote for this bill, because it nothing but smoke and mirrors during campaign season."

It boosts money for special education. For example, the Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates Milwaukee would gain $33 million more in special education reimbursement.

Debate in Madison

Dig deeper:

On Wednesday, May 13, the Assembly debated the bill with Republicans speaking in support, Democrats speaking against.

"I know you are all standing up and congratulating yourselfs on giving more money to schools, and yes, that is good, but you don’t get a prize for boarding up a window that you book in the first place," said State Rep. Deb Andraca (D-Whitefish Bay).

"I hear from some of my colleagues on the other side, a lot of wishful thinking. Oh, I wish that the bill included this, or I wish the bill included that. We all wish a lot of things. Hell, Mr. Speaker, I wish rainwater was beer. But, it’s not. What we have to do here today is deal with reality, as it’s placed before us," said State Rep. Bob Donovan (R-Greenfield).

Wisconsin State Capitol

What's next:

The original deal was negotiated by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican leaders in both chambers – Speaker Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg). None of the three are seeking re-election.

"This proposal is a turducken, because it is a turkey, that was put together by a bunch of lame ducks by a Republican legislature that is too chicken to confront the structural affordability and education issues facing this state," Rep. Andraca said.

"We may need a doctor here to remove the knife from Tony Evers’ back that has been placed there by Democrats," said State Rep. David Murphy (R-Hortonville).