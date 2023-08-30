Wisconsin Labor Day weekend travel; drivers should plan ahead

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers during Labor Day weekend to pack some patience, buckle up, and slow down on state roadways.

According to AAA, peak travel times are expected between noon and 8 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 31), 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday (Sept. 1) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday (Sept. 4). Motorists should plan ahead with 511 Wisconsin, 511wi.gov, and check their route before traveling.

Most road construction will pause over the holiday weekend to open as many lanes as possible. However, significant road construction projects that may impact Labor Day weekend travel include:

Southeast Wisconsin

Kenosha County: WIS 32 is closed near the Wisconsin / Illinois state line between WIS 165 and 91st Street in Pleasant Prairie due to bridge work. Traffic is detoured via WIS 165, WIS 31, and WIS 158.

Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties: Expect intermittent ramp and local street closures in certain segments along I-43 between Glendale and Grafton.

Milwaukee County: Motorists should expect various ramp closures and single lane closures along I-43 between Capitol Drive and the Marquette Interchange.

Milwaukee County: Three lanes remain open in both directions on I-41/US 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street. Ramps at North Avenue remain closed. Burleigh Street entrance ramp to I-41 southbound closed.

Milwaukee and Racine County: WIS 38 is closed between County G (6 Mile Road) in Caledonia and Oakwood Road in Oak Creek.

Racine County: WIS 20 is closed between WIS 36 in Waterford and County C (Spring Street) in Sturtevant. Traffic is detoured via WIS 36/WIS 83, WIS 11 and I-94/41.

Southwest Wisconsin

Dane County: One lane is open to traffic in each direction on US 18/151 between Mount Horeb and Fitchburg. Motorists are advised to slow down, watch for lane shifts and anticipate traffic backups.

Juneau County: I-90/94 is open to two lanes each way between the Lemonweir River and the County G (Sherman Road) bridges near Mauston. Watch for reduced speed limits and lane shifts due to median work.

Monroe County: Motorists will encounter a traffic shift on I-90/94 near Camp Douglas. All lanes are open in this work zone.

North Central Wisconsin

Marathon County: WIS 29 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Marathon County E and Marathon County H near Edgar.

Marathon County: WIS 29 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Marathon County D and Marathon County Y near Hatley.

Lincoln County: WIS 107 is closed to through traffic between Merrill and Tomahawk. Traffic is detoured via Lincoln County J, US 51, and Lincoln County S.

Iron County: WIS 122 is closed to through traffic between the Town of Saxon and North Junction of Iron County B. Traffic is detoured via Iron County B.

Oneida County: WIS 17 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between US 8 and Stevens Street in Rhinelander.

Oneida County: US 8 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between North Rifle Road and WIS 47 near Rhinelander.

Oneida and Lincoln counties: US 8 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals between Meyer Road and McCord Road in McCord.

Waushara County: WIS 21 is closed to through traffic between Coloma and Wautoma. Traffic is detoured via WIS 73 and I-39.

Wood County: WIS 173 is closed to through traffic between Garrison Avenue and Alexander Avenue in Nekoosa. Traffic is detoured via WIS 73, WIS 54 and WIS 80.

Northeast Wisconsin

Fond du Lac County: WIS 26, between Oshkosh and Rosendale, is closed to traffic. Traffic is detour via I-41 and US 151.

Northwest Wisconsin

Burnett County: One lane is open on the WIS 70 bridge over the St. Croix River west of Grantsburg.

Polk and St. Croix counties: WIS 65 is closed to through traffic from the north junction of Jewell Street in Star Prairie to US 8 in the town of Balsam Lake. Traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 46 and WIS 64.

St. Croix County: WIS 65 is closed north of I-94 from the north side of 70th Avenue to just south of Wagner Drive in Roberts. Motorists traveling north on WIS 65 can turn left or right at 70th Avenue. Traffic is being detoured via I-94, US 63 and US 12.

Washburn County: US 53 is open to a single lane of traffic on the northbound lanes between Pine Grove Road south of Sarona and Wildcat Road southeast of Spooner.

Washburn County: Northbound US 53 is reduced to a single lane between Business 53, on the south side of Minong, and Lakeside Road.

Washburn County: WIS 70 is closed at the Yellow River east of Spooner. Traffic is being detoured via US 53 and US 63.

Access real-time information on travel conditions, live traffic cameras, work zones and incidents across Wisconsin:

Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on the road ahead.

NOTE: All Wisconsin rest areas are open. These facilities offer restrooms, amenities and a break from travel.

Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicle customer service centers will be closed on Labor Day, but citizens can conduct DMV business online 24/7 at wisconsindmv.gov.