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The Brief Juan Carlos Colin Martinez, 48, was arrested in Wisconsin for allegedly using a Texas resident's Social Security number to get a job. Police say he admitted to the identity theft and faces six felony charges. Following his jail booking, he was transferred to ICE custody.



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who is accused of using a Texas resident's identity and social security number to get a job in Wisconsin.

Identity theft investigation

What To Know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the arrest resulted from a long-term investigation which began after the sheriff's office received a request for assistance from the San Antonio Police Department in Texas.

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Authorities were investigating a report that a Texas resident's Social Security number and identifying information were being used by another person employed in Wisconsin.

During the investigation, sheriff's office personnel obtained employment records, interviewed witnesses, and worked with law enforcement partners in Texas.

Arrest

What To Know:

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office goes on to say that on Wednesday, Nov. 18, investigators interviewed the employee, who admitted his true identity was Juan Carlos Colin Martinez, age 48, of Fond du Lac. He also admitted that he had been using another person's identifying information to obtain employment.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Dodge County Jail without incident.

The investigation determined that the person whose identity was allegedly being used had never lived or worked in Wisconsin. Investigators also confirmed that the Social Security number being used by Martinez belonged to another person.

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The case has been referred to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office for review of six counts of unauthorized use of an individual's personal identifying information or documents to obtain employment, which is a Class H Felony under Wisconsin law.

Following his arrest and processing, Martinez was transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

What they're saying:

"This investigation highlights the significant impact identity theft can have on victims and demonstrates the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies across state lines," said Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt.