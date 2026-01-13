article

The Brief Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez proposed a ban on federal immigration enforcement actions around places like schools and courthouses. Gov. Tony Evers questioned whether such a ban could, or should, be done. Rodriguez put out her plan after an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Good in neighboring Minnesota last week.



Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is questioning whether a proposal from his own lieutenant governor to ban federal immigration enforcement actions around courthouses, schools, day cares and other locations can, or should, be done.

The backstory:

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, a Democrat, is running for governor this year after Evers decided against seeking a third term. She is one of several Democrats vying to succeed Evers in the open race. Evers and Rodriguez were elected together in 2022 after Rodriguez won the lieutenant governor primary.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Rodriguez's proposal

What they're saying:

Rodriguez proposed Monday that civil immigration enforcement actions in Wisconsin should be banned around courthouses, hospitals and health clinics, licensed child care centers and day cares, schools and institutions of higher learning, domestic violence shelters and places of worship. Rodriguez said there would be exceptions if there is a judicial warrant or an immediate threat to public safety.

"I’m not sure we have the ability to do that," Evers said when asked about her proposal at a Monday news briefing.

Sara Rodriguez (2025)

Evers also expressed concern about how such a move would be received by President Donald Trump's administration.

"We can take a look at that, but I think banning things absolutely will ramp up the actions of our folks in Washington, D.C.," Evers told reporters. "They don’t tend to approach those things appropriately."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Rodriguez said Tuesday that she respected Evers' position but did not back down. Wisconsin should join other states looking to rein in federal officers, she said.

"For too long Democrats have dialed back actions in hopes President Trump doesn’t escalate, and that’s not what happens," she said in a statement. "He always escalates."

Gov. Tony Evers (2025)

Immigration enforcement

Big picture view:

Rodriguez put out her plan after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot Renee Good in neighboring Minnesota last week. That killing sparked protests across the country, including in Wisconsin, in opposition to Trump’s aggressive deportation operations.

Minnesota, joined by Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, sued the Trump administration Monday to try to stop an immigration enforcement surge. The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order to halt the enforcement action or limit the operation.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Rodriguez's proposal to limit ICE actions in Wisconsin is largely based on proposals being offered in other Democratic-controlled states including California, New York, Illinois and New Jersey. Even if introduced in Wisconsin, they would go nowhere in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Rodriguez is also calling for all ICE agents operating in Wisconsin to be unmasked, clearly identified and wearing a body camera.

"No one should be afraid to drop off their kids at school, seek medical care, go to court, or attend worship because enforcement actions are happening without clear rules or accountability," Rodriguez said.

When asked if ICE agents were welcome in Wisconsin, Evers said, "I think we can handle ourselves, frankly. I don't see the need for the federal government to be coming into our state and making decisions that we can make in the state."