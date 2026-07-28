Wisconsin primary for governor; early in-person voting begins

The Brief Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Wisconsin’s primary for governor. Wisconsin's partisan primaries are on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.



Early in-person voting kicks off Tuesday, July 28 in Wisconsin’s primary for governor, and runs through Aug. 9.

The five Democratic candidates still in the race are former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Greater Milwaukee President Joel Brennan, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, State Rep. Francesca Hong and State Sen. Kelda Roys.

The candidates will face off Tuesday night in their sole debate before the August 11 primary.

Where can I vote?

What we know:

If you are unsure of where to vote, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website – each municipality has its own polling places.

What's on my ballot?

What we know:

Enter your address on the MyVote Wisconsin website to see what you'll be voting for.

MyVote Wisconsin also makes it convenient for voters to track their ballot. You can see if a ballot request has been received or processed, find out whether your ballot has been sent, and find out whether there was a problem with a ballot.

When is the election?

What's next:

Wisconsin's partisan primaries are on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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Obtaining ID for voting

What we know:

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver's license, identification card, military or student ID card, etc. There is no separate "voter ID."

A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. Anyone unsure if their identification meets the requirements should visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to check.

Begin online to see a list of the required documents that are needed to present at a DMV Customer Service Center in order to obtain identification to show at the polls: wisconsindmv.gov/idcards.

Milwaukee early voting locations

Good Hope Library

7715 W Good Hope Rd

12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Midtown Voting Center

4170 N 56th St

8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Library

3912 S Howell Ave

12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Washington Park Senior Center

4420 W Vliet St

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Zablocki Library

3501 W Oklahoma Ave

12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Zeidler Municipal Building

841 N Broadway

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.