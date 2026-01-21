Wisconsin governor’s race; Democratic candidates debate key issues

The Brief Seven Democratic candidates appeared at a Main Street Action forum in Milwaukee on Jan. 21. Small business issues and immigration enforcement were key topics during the discussion. The 2026 race marks Wisconsin’s first open gubernatorial contest since 2010.



The race for Wisconsin governor is shaping up to be one of the most consequential political contests in the state in 2026, marking the first open gubernatorial election since 2010.

What we know:

Seven Democratic candidates shared the same stage Wednesday night, Jan. 21, at a forum in Milwaukee hosted by Main Street Action.

The candidates included Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, formerWisconsin governor’s race; Democratic candidates debate key issues Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Madison state Rep. Francesca Hong, Madison state Sen. Kelda Roys, Greater Milwaukee Committee President Joel Brennan and former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes.

The forum was held at The Cooperage on South Water Street and focused largely on issues affecting small businesses, including child care, paid family leave and access to capital. Most of the questions came directly from small business owners in attendance.

The final question of the night centered on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and how candidates would balance law enforcement with civil liberties without being labeled soft on crime.

What they're saying:

"Agents should be easily identifiable. They should be unmasked. They should be wearing body cameras. They should not be able to go into sensitive places without a judicial warrant," said Rodriguez.

"Standing up for people's constitutional rights, whether a citizen or not, is not soft on crime at all," said Crowley.

"Abolishing ICE is a meaningful policy if we want to keep each other safe," said Hong.

"This is the single biggest threat that our country is facing right now: Donald Trump and his authoritarian Republican regime have unleashed a violent, unaccountable, lawless, paramilitary force on American streets," said Roys.

"Seeing what happened, what is happening goes to the core of the work that I've done throughout my life, to support democracy, to support civil rights, to support these ideas of due process," said Hughes.

"We celebrated the birthday of Dr. King. And I remember something that I read about him that said, hate can't drive out hate. only love can do that," said Brennan.

"We need a governor who's going to stand up, a governor who's going to use every tool at his disposal or their disposal, a governor who is going to empower the Department of Justice, most importantly, a governor who's going to be bold," said Barnes.

Meanwhile, ICE has said it is acting lawfully and arresting people who are in the country illegally.

The other side:

FOX6 News plans to cover a Republican forum if one is held.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany provided the following statement:

"Every Democrat in this race is running on the same platform of higher property taxes, bigger government, and taking more from the paychecks of working families. After seven years under a Democrat governor, our schools are in free fall, utility rates are the second highest in the Midwest, and Wisconsin has some of the highest property taxes in America. We cannot afford more decline.

My plan focuses on affordability, ending the Democrats’ 400-year property tax hike, stopping fraud and waste, and restoring a government that works with transparency, accountability, and common sense for the people of Wisconsin."