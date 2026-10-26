Wisconsin governor race: Tom Tiffany, David Crowley tour state

The Brief Wisconsin will decide its next governor in less than two weeks between two candidates. Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat David Crowley are touring the state to meet with voters. The latest Marquette Law School poll showed David Crowley leading Tom Tiffany.



In less than two weeks, Wisconsin will decide its next governor. The two candidates, David Crowley, Democrat Milwaukee County executive, and Tom Tiffany, Republican U.S. representative, are traveling the state on bus tours, shaking hands and speaking to the public.

Tiffany has what he calls his "Common Sense" tour while Crowley has what he calls his "Let's Get to Work Wisconsin" tour.

Tom Tiffany in Oconomowoc

The Details:

On Sunday, Tiffany visited Oconomowoc as part of his 55 stops. He spoke to people inside Shotzy's on Main Street.

When the subject of undecided voters came up, Tiffany suggested having them watch last week's televised debate between him and Crowley.

"Tell them to take an hour out of their day, watch the debate and decide who they're going to vote for," Tiffany said.

He also spoke about making the American Dream a reality for the current and next generation. He campaigned on standing with police, putting money into schools and making the state more accountable and affordable.

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What they're saying:

"When people are voting for governor, they want to know what you're for, and I shared that with people the other night," Tiffany said. "I'm for returning all of the surplus to the people. I'm for cutting property taxes, and we're going to audit all of state government to root out the fraud and waste. I've laid out a clear vision for the people."

David Crowley in Shawano

The Details:

Also on Sunday, Crowley stopped in Shawano as part of his 10-day tour. He met up with supporters and spoke about how the state is looking for change and someone who can form relationships on both sides of the aisle.

What they're saying:

"Folks are looking for something different," Crowley said. "They want to know who actually has the executive leadership, who is poised to become the next governor, to build the necessary relationships across the political spectrum, to make sure that everybody can get ahead."

Crowley also talked about his plans to lower costs for working families struggling to pay bills. He brought up the high cost of gas, groceries, and utility bills and how he relates to families impacted by these increases.

"I'm going to work for you," Crowley said. "I'm going to work to lower your costs, I'm going to make sure that we can expand healthcare, improve our schools, and most importantly I'm going to bring people together to do it and I've done that."

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Marquette Law School poll

By the numbers:

The latest Marquette Law School poll – which came out on Sept. 30 – showed Crowley leading Tiffany.

Forty-six percent of registered voters backed Crowley, compared to 45% for Tiffany. Nine percent of registered voters were undecided. The two were tied among registered voters in the last poll.

Crowley's lead over Tiffany was wider among likely voters, the poll found, with 49% support for Crowley versus 46% for Tiffany with 5% undecided.

The next poll comes out this Wednesday, one week after their last debate.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Both candidates are encouraging people to get out to the polls and vote. People can also participate in early voting.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6's Darronte Matthews and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.