Wisconsin governor race: Candidates pitch plans to lower costs

The Brief Wisconsin gubernatorial candidates pitched plans to lower costs. David Crowley proposed BadgerCare expansion while Tom Tiffany pushed for nuclear power and keeping traditional power plants open. Voters continue to rate affordability and the cost of living as the number issue on their minds.



Wisconsin voters say their top issue is the cost of living and affordability. Both candidates for Wisconsin governor are laying out proposals to lower costs and hitting the other on this issue.

David Crowley's plan

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Democrat David Crowley spoke at Gee's Clippers in Milwaukee. He laid out what he calls the Badger Basics Plan. It includes allowing anyone who wants the option to join BadgerCare, the state's version of Medicare. He said premium costs will be on a sliding scale based on our income. Crowley wouldn't say how much it would cost, but that he will work with the legislature to make sure people get the healthcare they need.

"Wisconsin seniors and families, they simply cannot afford Tom Tiffany to be governor of Wisconsin, because at the end of the day, Wisconsin seniors deserve a healthcare system where getting the medicine their doctor prescribes doesn’t mean sacrificing their groceries, sacrificing their utilities, or other necessities," said Crowley.

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Tom Tiffany's plan

What they're saying:

Republican Tom Tiffany campaigned Monday at the Hot House Tavern in Menomonee Falls. He laid out his proposals to lower utility bills. He blamed higher rates in part on stopping traditional power plants and replacing them with sources like wind and solar. He called for keeping them open and tapping into nuclear power, as well as appointing public service commissioners who will focus on affordability.

"We cannot afford to have David Crowley’s Milwaukee mess become Wisconsin’s way of life. So, there is a much better way to go about this. I’ve laid out a full policy agenda in regards to this. It starts with: let’s stop closing our base-load sources of power. Those sources of power that are on almost 24 hours a day. We’ve got to make sure that we keep them on. They’ve been retired here over the last number of years. And we’re feeling that impact," said Tiffany.

Looking ahead to the election

What's next:

The high-stakes Election Day is now just five weeks away. Voters are already returning their absentee ballots.

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The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports as of Tuesday that clerks have sent out 304,000, with 51,000 returned.

Wednesday will be a snapshot of the race. That's when the latest Marquette Law School poll comes out.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.