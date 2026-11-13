Governor Evers issues first commutations in decades

The Brief Gov. Tony Evers issued the state's first commutations in decades. The 14 commutations include 10 convicted of homicide. One prisoner was granted immediate release; the other 13 had reductions in either prison time and/or supervision time, and/or are eligible for parole earlier.



Outgoing Gov. Tony Evers issued the state's first commutations in decades. That includes 10 convicted of homicide.

The last governor to issue a commutation was Gov. Tommy Thompson. Now, with just over 50 days left in office, Evers issued 14.

Commutations breakdown

By the numbers:

One prisoner was granted immediate release.

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The other 13 had reductions in either prison time, and/or supervision time, and/or are eligible for parole earlier.

The 14 prisoners were convicted of these crimes:

Homicide: 10 prisoners

Robbery/Burglary: 5 prisoners

Drugs: 1 prisoner

Arson: 1 prisoner

The process

What To Know:

Gov. Evers re-started the commutation process this year, his final year in office.

Before getting a commutation, the prisoners had to file applications, and then testify to a commutation advisory board, which questioned the prisoner in public sessions, and also invited testimony from victims and victims’ families.

The board then made recommendations to the governor. His office says the board was to take into account things like: the impact of a commutation on victims, the community and public safety. They are also to consider the prisoner’s behavior and personal growth in prison.

The final decision was up to Evers.

On Friday, Nov. 13, the governor issued the state’s first commutations in decades.

Michael Maldonado's case

The backstory:

In 1995, a judge sentenced Michael Maldonado to life in prison for homicide. He was then eligible for parole in 2044.

Michael Maldonado

Gov. Evers’ commutation reduced that prison time. Now, Maldonado will serve four more years in prison and then have parole for the rest of his sentence.

Maldonado was 15 when he was convicted in 1995 in a murder-for-hire case in Jefferson County. A school librarian was convicted of hiring students to kill her husband. Maldonado’s cousin originally said Maldonado pulled the trigger, but later admitted he actually did. Maldonado testified to the commutation advisory board this summer that he bought the gun used in the homicide.

"I can’t even image the emotional suffering and heartache that was placed on that family because of this traumatic event. After three decades, I had the opportunity to speak with the family in person, and it was evident that their emotional turmoil continues to through to this day. The harsh impact that they have had to live with is clear from the emotions that spread across each one of their faces," Michael Maldonado told the commutation board during an August hearing.

All commutations

All the commutations:

-Sharif Green

Conviction: Possess with Intent-Cocaine and Possess with Intent-Heroin

Sentence: 20 years of prison and 10 years supervision

Now: will serve three more years in prison and six years of supervision

-Mighty Howell

Conviction: First-Degree Intentional Homicide Party to a Crime and Attempted Armed Robbery

Sentence: Life imprisonment with parole eligibility in 2038

Now: eligible for parole in September 2027

-Sammy Cole

Conviction: Armed Robbery with Threat of Force

Sentence: 35 years of prison and 10 years of supervision

Now: four more years of prison and then 10 years of supervision.

Michael Maldonado

Conviction: 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide

Sentence: Life imprisonment with parole eligibility in 2044.

Now: Maximum of four more years of prison and then parole for rest of sentance

Daniel Cerney

Conviction: Two counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery

Sentence: Two concurrent life sentences with parole eligibility in 2044

Now: eligible for parole in August 2030.

Amanda Weaver

Conviction: Five counts of Burglary

Sentence: 30 years of prison and 20 years supervision.

Now: Immediate release and two years of supervision

Sabir Wilcher

Conviction: First Degree Intentional Homicide,

Sentence: Life imprisonment with parole eligibility in 2025

Now: A maximum of three more years of prison, then parole

Touissant Harley

Conviction: 1st-Degree Murder

Sentence: Life in prison with parole eligibility in 2027

Now: Parole no later than June 1, 2027

Wazir El-Amin (Wade Curtis)

Conviction: First Degree Intentional Homicide with Dangerous Weapon

Sentence: Life imprisonment, with parole eligibility in 2028

Now: Eligible for parole immediately

Casey Fisher

Conviction: First Degree Intentional Homicide/Robbery

Sentence: Life imprisonment, parole eligible in 2049

Now: Elgible for parole in 2039

Robert Patterson

Conviction: 2nd-Degree Intentional Homicide

Sentence: 27 years of prison and 18 years supervision

Now: He’s served 24 years, and now will serve the rest of the three years with 10 years supervision

DeQuelvin Douglas

Conviction: 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide

Sentence: Life imprisonment, with a parole eligibility date of 2056

Now: Eligible for parole in 2029

Harlan Schwartz

Conviction: Arson of Building/ Molotov Cocktail

Sentence: 37 years of prison and 18 years supervision

Now: Prison until March 2027, then supervision for 12 years

Dawn Dobbs

Conviction: First Degree Intentional Homicide

Sentence: Life imprisonment with a parole eligibility date in 2035

Now: Eligible for parole in November 2026; certain parole in 2029

The governor’s office said prosecuting district attorney's offices supported the commutations for: Wilcher, Harley, and Dobbs. While some victims or victims’ families supported the actions of Harley, Wilcher, Cerney, Dobbs, and Schwartz. Correctional officers backed the commutations for Howell, Maldonado, Patterson, Schwartz and Douglas.

Dig deeper:

The Wisconsin Constitution gives the governor power to issue pardons and commutations.

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What's the difference between the two? Evers gives a pardon after someone has served their time and supervision. A commutation can cut a sentence that is currently being served.

Evers' office said he issued the most pardons in state history with 2,443.

What they're saying:

The governor's executive order in April set up the commutation process and laid out his rationale for restating it.

"The availability of executive clemency reflects a recognition that individuals are capable of rehabilitation, redemption, and can earn a second chance," said Governor Evers in his April executive order. "The granting of commutations promotes rehabilitation by providing a system that rewards the positive efforts of incarcerated individuals who demonstrate personal growth and a commitment to change with the possibility of a second chance to contribute to society, become productive members of their communities, make amends, and improve their lives and those of the people around them."

Response from State Sen. Van Wanggaard

The other side:

Republican State Senator Van Wanggaard criticized the governor’s commutations:

"The arrogance of Governor Evers to overrule Judges, District Attorneys and victims is absurd. ‘No Kings?’ Like Hell. This is the even more king-like than raising taxes for four hundred years," said Wanggaard. "These aren’t ‘non-violent offenses’ that Evers commuted. They killed people . They traumatized victims, families, and communities. They were prosecuted by elected District Attorneys, and sentenced by elected judges, almost all of which opposed any commutation. Instead, lame duck Governor Evers and his unelected cronies think they know better than the people involved. It’s disgusting."

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.