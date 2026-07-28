Wisconsin governor race: Democratic candidates debate issues

The Brief Five Democratic candidates for Wisconsin governor debated key issues on Tuesday. Republican candidate for governor, Tom Tiffany, said in part, "Tonight's debate confirmed that the Democrat primary has become a race to the far left." Wisconsin's partisan primary election is two weeks away: Tuesday, Aug. 11, while early voting is already underway.



Five Democratic candidates for Wisconsin governor debated key issues, including public safety and bodycams, on Tuesday, the day early, in-person voting starts. The partisan primary is two weeks away, on August 11

The recent polls have shown Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong with sizable leads. Despite that, the other candidates at the WISN 12 News debate at Marquette University did not pounce on her.

The candidates did disagree on some issues, like what the state should do with data centers. Hong has proposed a moratorium.

The candidates agreed on much: like supporting higher taxes for millionaires.

On bodycams and public safety

What they're saying:

The debate follows last week's fatal police shooting in Madison, a city that doesn't have body cameras for police officers.

Each candidate said they would sign a bill to require all police officers and deputies in the state to wear body cameras.

Each of the candidates also said they would not support reducing funding for police.

Mandela Barnes: "Body cameras, of course, are the norm; should be the norm. And I wish that the Madison Police Department did have those body cameras. So, of course, I would not sign a budget that reduced funding because, obviously, that police department needs the funding to have body cameras."

Joel Brennan: "There's been a generation of disinvestment and a broken system between the state, the broken partnership between state and local government. So we need to make sure that we're robustly funding that."

David Crowley: "We cannot defund the police. We should be investing in public safety, and that doesn't mean more money to police officers. That's like investing in systems like community violence interruption. Milwaukee County, we have been a leader in actually helping to reduce violent crime here in Milwaukee County, working directly hand in hand with not just police departments but also communities."

Kelda Roys: "I think we need to actually fund local communities so that we can do evidence-based programs that actually reduce and prevent crime. I want my kids to be safe in our communities, and I want law enforcement officers to be safe in our communities."

Francesca Hong: "The governor cannot defund police, and I'm not here to govern by slogan. I'm here to make sure that I am the governor that is most serious about public safety, and that means investing in the things that we know prevent crime and getting resources to victims and ensuring that the people who are incarcerated, the folks who are working in our prison, are able to live a life of dignity and work with them."

Hong had once posted to X: "defund police." She also voted against a bill in the Wisconsin Assembly that would have punished local governments that reduced funding for the police.

Republican response

What they're saying:

In response to Tuesday's debate, Republican candidate Tom Tiffany provided the following statement:

"Tonight’s debate confirmed that the Democrat primary has become a race to the far left. It is increasingly clear that Socialist Francesca Hong, who has called to abolish the police, prisons, and the U.S. Senate and says returning the surplus to taxpayers is ‘irresponsible,’ will be the nominee. While Democrats offer chaos, I’m offering common sense: lower taxes, safer communities, stronger schools, and a government that lets the people of Wisconsin keep more of their hard-earned money."

Latest Marquette poll

By the numbers:

The latest Marquette University Law School poll, the results of which were released July 22, asked voters about a variety of issues affecting Wisconsin. The top three issues remain the same compared to the March poll: inflation/cost of living, illegal immigration/border security and health insurance.

Most important issue to Wisconsin voters

Inflation and the cost of living: 42%

Illegal immigration and border security: 13%

Health insurance: 9%

Property taxes: 7%

Jobs and the economy: 7%

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Five percent of those surveyed said data centers, which have been a source of controversy and tension in communities across the state, was the most important issue for them. Abortion policy was the most important issue for 4% of those surveyed.

As it relates to the Democratic gubernatorial primary, the poll was conducted from July 8–16 – amid a recent shakeup in Wisconsin's governor race that saw Sara Rodriguez suspend her campaign and Crowley jump out and hop back in.

Related article

Forty-five percent of Democratic primary voters remain undecided, the poll found. Francesca Hong (26%) leads the evolving field of candidates. The next closest candidates in the poll were Mandela Barnes (15%) and Sara Rodriguez (11%), who suspended her campaign while the poll was being conducted.

The previous poll, the results of which were released in March, also had Hong leading the field – but at 14%. Barnes was also the next closest candidate in that poll.

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U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who has received the Republican Party of Wisconsin's endorsement, leads Andy Manske 67% to 2%. With 30% still undecided in the GOP primary, the poll said it's an indication the primaries are not at the center of attention for voters in either party.

What's next:

The Marquette University Law School will release results from a statewide poll of Democratic primary voters next Wednesday, July 29.

When is the election?

What's next:

Wisconsin's partisan primaries are on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.