Gas prices surge in Wisconsin; what caused recent spike

The Brief The average price for one gallon of gasoline has surpassed $4 in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is not the only state seeing prices spike. An industry expert with GasBuddy says the spike is caused by refinery issues in Indiana and the conflict in the Middle East.



Gas prices are rising at an alarming rate – and the worst might still be on the way. The average price for one gallon of gasoline has surpassed $4 in Wisconsin, according to gasbuddy.com.

Gas prices

By the numbers:

The website, which monitors trends in the cost per gallon across the state, listed a price of $4.226 per gallon in Milwaukee as of 7:00 a.m. on April 30. That's up 39 cents from this time last week.

GasBuddy reports average gasoline prices in Wisconsin have risen more than 50 cents per gallon in the last month.

Wisconsin is not the only state seeing prices spike. All other Great Lakes states are seeing prices skyrocket.

An industry expert with GasBuddy says the spike is caused by refinery issues in Indiana and the conflict in the Middle East.

What they're saying:

"In the next day or two, we could see an even more dramatic jump across Wisconsin. A lot of this stems back to the refinery issues, but also the price of oil in the Strait of Hormuz putting upward pressure on prices as well," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

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To keep tabs on the most up-to-date prices in your area, including county-by-county breakdowns, visit gasbuddy.com.