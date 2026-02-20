Expand / Collapse search

Friday fish fry season is back across Wisconsin

By
Published  February 20, 2026 8:33pm CST
Food and Drink
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Friday fish fry season is back

Friday fish fry season is back

A tradition people look forward to year round, "Friday Fish Fry" season is officially back. FOX6 News spoke to people enjoying a hot meal.

The Brief

    • With the first Friday of Lent, "Friday fish fry" season is officially back.
    • One restaurant owner said fried fish orders at least triple during this time of year.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A tradition people look forward to year round, "Friday fish fry" season is officially back.

What they're saying:

"It's always hot, and it's always good," said Steven Klebar. "The people who visit us, they don't get it."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Klebar and his wife, Luci, are regulars at Oscar's Winner's Circle at 38th and Burnham. It's among the many places throughout Milwaukee and the state that welcomed folks for fried fish on the first Friday of Lent.

"We are excited and happy to see so many people come in for their fish," said owner Oscar Castaneda.

Featured

Southeast Wisconsin Fish Fry Finder: Crave a tasty battered cod or perch?
article

Southeast Wisconsin Fish Fry Finder: Crave a tasty battered cod or perch?

When Fridays roll around, especially during the Lenten season, many in southeast Wisconsin crave a fish fry -- and plenty of places serve it up.

Castaneda said fried fish orders at least triple during this time of year.

"This was passed down generation after generation, and you know, people don't know what they're missing," said Allen Foote, a fellow Oscar's customer. "It's also a good way to get out and socialize."

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated some quotes from Spanish into English.

The Source: FOX6 News interviewed the subjects of this story.

Food and DrinkMilwaukeeNews