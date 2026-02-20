The Brief With the first Friday of Lent, "Friday fish fry" season is officially back. One restaurant owner said fried fish orders at least triple during this time of year.



A tradition people look forward to year round, "Friday fish fry" season is officially back.

What they're saying:

"It's always hot, and it's always good," said Steven Klebar. "The people who visit us, they don't get it."

Klebar and his wife, Luci, are regulars at Oscar's Winner's Circle at 38th and Burnham. It's among the many places throughout Milwaukee and the state that welcomed folks for fried fish on the first Friday of Lent.

"We are excited and happy to see so many people come in for their fish," said owner Oscar Castaneda.

Castaneda said fried fish orders at least triple during this time of year.

"This was passed down generation after generation, and you know, people don't know what they're missing," said Allen Foote, a fellow Oscar's customer. "It's also a good way to get out and socialize."

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated some quotes from Spanish into English.