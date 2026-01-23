Wisconsin extreme cold; dangerous temperatures prove challenging

The Brief Milwaukee County opened the Washington Park Senior Center as an overnight emergency warming shelter through Saturday to protect residents from dangerously low temperatures. Officials are urging the public to check on neighbors and call 211 for assistance, as wind chills are expected to remain between -30°F and -40°F through the weekend. Due to the extreme cold, the Department of Public Works has temporarily suspended garbage and recycling collection.



Staying warm and safe during extreme cold can be a challenge for some in the community. Local leaders are taking the opportunity to stress the importance of taking the weather seriously.

Extreme cold challenges

What we know:

Milwaukee County officials say warming centers will see extended hours and more staff through the weekend. That includes the Washington Park Senior Center.

On Friday, Jan. 23, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley visited the senior center with other representatives from city and county service groups.

What they're saying:

"It’s important that we continue to provide these spaces," Crowley said.

Staff at the center say it is one of five county-owned senior centers open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. But the Washington Park Senior Center is the only one open overnight.

"These are dangerously cold times, so let’s make sure we are getting as many people out of the streets as possible," Crowley said.

High demand for shelter

Dig deeper:

Staff say demand for the shelter will remain high as cold weather lingers into the weekend.

"Many of the injuries and deaths related to cold weather are preventable, so that phone call, that text message, that very simple outreach can really make a difference," said Christine Westrich, Emergency Response Planning Director.

If you know someone in need of cold-weather assistance, you are encouraged to call 211.

Bus service in Milwaukee

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) told FOX6 News fewer passengers are taking public transportation. All buses were in service Friday, but passengers taking the Transit Plus van service were advised to limit travel to essential trips only.

MCTS issued the following statement on Friday:

"Regular bus service is planned. Transit Plus, which offers van service, encourages riders to limit travel to essential trips only during this time. Our administrative office will remain open and available to assist customers with any questions or concerns. Whenever possible, we advise riders to wait for the bus in a protected area. Travel during extreme weather conditions is challenging for everyone, so we encourage riders to be understanding to bus operators and other passengers."

Services not in operation

What we know:

Among the services not in operation on Friday is the Milwaukee Department of Public Works. Officials said field operations were suspended to keep employees safe. Garbage and recycling collection were also stopped.

DPW officials said the stoppage will result in extended work hours next week.