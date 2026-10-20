Wisconsin election: Early in-person voting begins Tuesday

The Brief Early in-person voting for the November election is officially underway, with Election Day just two weeks away. Milwaukee features 11 early voting locations open through Nov. 1, with 177 polling places on Election Day. Voters must present acceptable photo ID to vote, and can register or update details through Oct. 30.



The November election is just two weeks away, and early in-person voting for the November election officially got underway Tuesday.

What's on the ballot?

Why you should care:

The race for governor – Democrat David Crowley versus Republican Tom Tiffany – headlines the ballot. The election also features a number of federal, statewide and local races and referendums that may vary depending on where you live.

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By the numbers:

Statewide, Wisconsin has more than 2.6 million estimated voters, 3,600 polling places and approximately 30,000 poll workers. Election clerks across the state updated or inactivated roughly 500,000 voter records, using information from the Department of Vital Records and Department of Corrections.

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Early voting in Wisconsin

What we know:

Early in-person absentee voting is available from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1, depending on municipal hours and locations.

Voters planning to cast a ballot must bring an acceptable photo ID. Voters can register or update their registration during early voting through Friday, Oct. 30. Wisconsin does not allow voter registration on the Saturday, Sunday or Monday immediately before Election Day. Unregistered individuals can also register at their polling place on Election Day. Voters registering or updating an address should bring proof of residence.

Early voting in Milwaukee

Local perspective:

Milwaukee has 11 early voting sites across the city, including the Zeidler Municipal Building. Voting at the Zeidler Municipal Building is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The earliest voters showed up around 7 a.m. Tuesday to get ahead of the long lines.

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On Election Day, Milwaukee operates 177 polling places with approximately 3,000 poll workers. City officials are staffing and ordering ballots at levels comparable to a presidential election. The city still needs poll workers, and residents can apply to work the polls.

Absentee ballots

Dig deeper:

Absentee ballot requests statewide are down approximately 30%. Meagan Wolfe, administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, cited mail delays and increased awareness of multiple voting options as possible factors for the decline. Paulina Gutiérrez, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, said more voters are dropping off absentee ballots on Election Day.

To ensure timely delivery, the Wisconsin Elections Commission urges voters planning to return ballots by mail to mail them by Oct. 20. Milwaukee voters can also use 15 designated absentee ballot drop boxes located at Milwaukee Public Library branches. The library drop boxes close at 6 p.m. on Election Day.

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Gutiérrez said ballots can also be dropped off at central count at the Italian Community Center on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The Italian Community Center central count opens at 7 a.m. on Election Day, and members of the public can observe ballot-counting procedures there.

In surrounding areas, Milwaukee County Elections Director Michelle Hawley reported a decrease in absentee ballot requests and returns. The Milwaukee County Courthouse is listed as opening at 7 p.m. for countywide results. In Waukesha County, County Clerk Georgia Maxwell reports increases in both registered voters and absentee ballot requests.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6's reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.