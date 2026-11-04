Wisconsin election: Governor-elect David Crowley outlines priorities

The Brief David Crowley defeated Tom Tiffany by more than 200,000 votes to become Wisconsin's next governor. Crowley will take office on Jan. 4, becoming the first Black governor in Wisconsin history. The governor-elect plans to step down as county executive before the end of the year.



David Crowley – who had suspended his campaign before the primary, only to start it back up a week later – will now be the next governor of the state of Wisconsin on Jan. 4. Crowley defeated Republican Tom Tiffany by more than 200,000 votes.

Crowley speaks following win

Big picture view:

Crowley spoke about the victory and introduced himself as governor-elect for the very first time. He said the campaign is over and he is getting to work.

He was surrounded by dozens of supporters as he walked into ThriveOn King on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Lieutenant Governor-elect Sarah Godlewski spoke first, talking about the victory and the work ahead.

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What they're saying:

After a few minutes, Crowley spoke, thanking Gov. Tony Evers for his leadership. He doubled down on his promise to invest in infrastructure, strengthen public schools, and make health care and childcare more affordable.

"What I am focused on right now is making sure we are going to be ready on day one. That means we have to focus on the transition team, working with legislative leaders to crash the budget throughout this process to make sure we are ready on day one. At the end of the day, I want to make sure we are tackling the issues from this campaign trail and the affordability crisis and healthcare are at the top of those lists," said Crowley.

Crowley, who has made history by being elected Wisconsin's first Black governor, said he is still processing the win. Instead of history, he wants the discussion centered around his path to moving the state forward.

"I didn't run to be the first Black governor. I didn't run to make history. If anything, I want child poverty to be history, income inequality to be history, and I want every young person, no matter what zip code they live in or what last name they may have or a kid who may be facing eviction, I want them to understand that they too, can be able to work hard, be kind and build relationships where you may get elected to move into the governor's residence, such as I have," said Crowley.

"I understand the historical nature. My job is making sure that we deliver for the people. They have been suffering, they don't feel like there's an end in sight when it comes down to the prosperity and being able to keep a little more money in their pocketbooks and be able to save for a vacation. My focus is on them. We got to deliver for the Wisconsin folks who call this state home, because they've been hurting so much but at the end of the day. This was not about making history. It's about moving forward just like our state motto says" said Crowley.

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Regarding how much longer Crowley will be county executive, he did not give a date but said he will have to step down before the year is over.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bria Jones and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.