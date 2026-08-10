Wisconsin early voting wraps up ahead of primary election

The Brief Early voting in Wisconsin concluded two days prior to the state's gubernatorial primary election. Online records indicated 265,725 early voters statewide, including 48,339 in Milwaukee County. Candidates from both major parties made final campaign pushes ahead of Tuesday's vote.



Early, in-person, absentee voting in Wisconsin is now over. It wrapped up Sunday afternoon, just two days out of Wisconsin's primary election.

The primary's outcome will determine the final candidates for the state's next governor.

Early voters in Wisconsin

What we know:

As of Sunday, online records showed there were 265,725 early voters in Wisconsin. Milwaukee County recorded 48,339, Waukesha County had 27,902, Racine County had 8,605, Kenosha County saw 7,995, Washington County tallied 7,491, Ozaukee County had 6,366, and Sheboygan County had 4,304.

Convenience made one voter in Milwaukee get out and vote early.

What they're saying:

"I think it's important to vote and this way no lines on election day, don't have to worry about the weather, and it's just a lot more convenient," said John Koeble, an early voter.

Koeble also spoke on the state of the governor's race.

"It's just been crazy with people dropping out and coming back in and it just seems to me that the choices haven't been that compelling to be honest," Koeble said. "I think someone that's going to represent the entire state and, obviously being a Milwaukee resident, somebody that's going to do right for Milwaukee."

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Last-minute pitches

What we know:

Many of the candidates for governor were out this weekend making last-minute pitches ahead of Tuesday's primary.

Republican candidate Tom Tiffany appeared on national news Sunday to talk about the race. Polls show he still has a steep lead over his opponent Andy Manske.

On the Democratic side, which features four candidates, Joel Brennan addressed voters in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon. Francesca Hong spoke to voters in Kenosha Sunday morning. David Crowley campaigned in Madison, while Kelda Roys held a Q&A on Reddit alongside a virtual town hall on Facebook and Google Meet.

While early in-person voting at Milwaukee polling locations ended around 3 p.m. Sunday, 24-hour drop boxes remain available throughout the city where people can insert their ballots ahead of Tuesday.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

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