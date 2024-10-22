Wisconsin Drug Take Back Day set for Oct. 26; events across state

article

The Brief National Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 26. Locations will be made throughout Wisconsin for the public to responsibly dispose of unwanted and unused medications. Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain.



The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday, Oct. 22 that this upcoming Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day.

A news release says more than 155 events are planned across Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 26 – with more than 275 participating law enforcement agencies, where Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications. Find a Drug Take Back location near you.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals, and trace amounts are showing up in rivers and lakes.

To ensure the success of Drug Take Back Day, Wisconsin DOJ relies on assistance from the DEA, and the support of Fuchs Trucking, Reworld, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

GUIDELINES

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

BRING

Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).

DO NOT BRING

Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the label or blacking out personal information on the label of the plastic pill container or by putting the medication into a clear sealable plastic bag. Blister packages without the medications being removed are also acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.