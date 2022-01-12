DMV extends driver's license renewal deadline for ages 60+

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is extending driver's license renewal deadlines for people ages 60 and older, citing "elevated health risks" for the age group amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Licensed drivers who are ages 60 and older and who have a license scheduled to expire in January, February or March will now have until March 31 to visit a DMV to renew with no late fee.

Driver records are automatically updated, and the new expiration date will be visible to law enforcement. Customers can check the status of the license, including the adjusted expiration date, on the DMV website.

Appointments for a driver's license renewal can be scheduled online. Applications can also be completed online and submitted electronically. Questions can be answered by email or phone.

To make in-person customer visits safer, and reduce the time in the DMV lobby, DMV Customer Services Centers are using safety protocols that include cleaning throughout the day and arranging space to provide safe social distancing, according to a news release.

In-person visits at DMV Customer Services Centers are only available for:

Driver's license renewals and original products

ID to vote

New residents to obtain identification

All DMV vehicle transactions can be done online.

Drivers ages 18 to 64, who are U.S. citizens with an unrestricted driver license, and who have not had a change in medical conditions, and who do not need an original REAL ID, may renew their license online.

Traditionally, DMV customers only needed to visit a DMV once every eight years to take a new photo and renew their driver license. Now, online driver license renewal is available through a pilot program which began in May 2020 which allows 16 years to pass between visits.