Wisconsin DNR: Volunteers sought for Karner Blue Butterfly monitoring

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The Brief The DNR is seeking volunteers for the Karner Blue Butterfly Volunteer Monitoring Program. Volunteers will help survey for this endangered butterfly starting in July in select counties throughout Wisconsin. The Karner blue butterfly's habitat once ranged from Minnesota to Maine and into Canada.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for volunteers to join its Karner Blue Butterfly Monitoring Program. Starting this July, participants will help survey for this endangered species in select counties across the state.

Karner Blue Butterfly monitoring

What we know:

A collaborative effort between the DNR and the community, this program aims to document observations of the Karner blue butterfly (Lycaeides melissa samuelis) across its natural range.

Since 2018, volunteers have provided the data necessary to monitor the species’ long-term population status, distribution and trends.

What they're saying:

"Volunteers will learn how to identify Karner blue butterflies and help us collect data to look at how this species moves around the landscape over time," said Chelsea Weinzinger, DNR Karner blue butterfly recovery coordinator. "Collecting this information improves our database and gives us a better statewide picture of how this species is faring."

Data from volunteers, the DNR, and partner organizations go toward the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Karner Blue Recovery Plan. This initiative aims to reach specific population milestones to successfully remove the Karner blue from the endangered species list.

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Looking for volunteers

What we know:

The DNR is looking for volunteers in the following counties:

Adams

Burnett

Chippewa

Clark

Columbia

Dunn

Eau Claire

Green Lake

Jackson

Juneau

Marathon

Marquette

Menominee

Monroe

Polk

Portage

Shawano

Waupaca

Waushara

Wood

Become a volunteer

Access online training materials at your convenience.

Join the Wisconsin Karner Volunteer Monitoring Program Project on iNaturalist to submit data.

Beaver Creek Reserve – Wise Nature Center Fall Creek, WisconsinThursday, June 11, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sandhill Wildlife Area Babcock, WisconsinSaturday, June 13, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Register online and participate in an optional in-person field training session.Fall Creek, WisconsinThursday, June 11, 1:30 to 3 p.m.Babcock, WisconsinSaturday, June 13, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Beaver Creek Reserve – Wise Nature Center Fall Creek, WisconsinThursday, June 11, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Fall Creek, Wisconsin

Thursday, June 11, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Sandhill Wildlife Area Babcock, WisconsinSaturday, June 13, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Babcock, Wisconsin

Saturday, June 13, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Karner blue butterfly's habitat

Dig deeper:

According to a news release from the DNR, the Karner blue butterfly's habitat once ranged from Minnesota to Maine and into Canada. Habitat loss, fragmentation and climate change have reduced their population significantly.

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Wisconsin holds the largest surviving population of Karner blue butterflies, with the only other known populations located in Michigan, Ohio, New Hampshire, and New York.