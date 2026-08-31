Wisconsin DNR announces early goose hunting season opens Sept. 1

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters that the 2026 early goose season opens Tuesday. The early season will run through Sept. 15 and is uniformly regulated throughout the state. Regular goose hunting season will open on Sept. 16 in the Northern and Southern Goose Zones. The Mississippi River Goose Zone is set to open Oct. 3.



Early goose season opens Tuesday in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and will run through Sept. 15.

Early goose season

What to know:

This hunting opportunity will be available to all hunters in Wisconsin from Sept. 1 to Sept. 15. Additionally, the early goose season will have an increased daily bag limit of five Canada geese, which will be uniformly regulated throughout the state, according to the DNR.

Regular goose season

Information:

Following early goose season, the regular goose hunting season in Wisconsin will begin on Sept. 16. This regular goose season will open in the Northern and Southern Goose Zones.

The Mississippi River Goose Zone will be opening Oct. 3.

Hunting geese in Wisconsin

Local perspective:

Wisconsin-breeding Canada geese have an estimated lower population in 2026 than the 5-year population average, according to the DNR.

The DNR also reminds hunters that there are documents they must carry while afield, including:

Either a physical or electronic copy of their small game license

Early Canada Goose permit

Harvest Information Program registration

Proof of purchase of a state waterfowl stamp and federal Duck Stamp

These documents must be carried at all times. Acceptable forms of proof for these documents include paper copies, a DNR approved PDF on a mobile device, or a Go Wild Conservation Card joined with a Wisconsin driver's license.

Additional information on goose hunting in Wisconsin can be found on the DNR's Waterfowl Hunting page.

Other forms of hunting in Wisconsin

Big picture view:

There are six dates in September when seasons open for hunters, which the Wisconsin DNR encourages hunters to double-check before they go out. Sept. 1, Sept. 9, Sept. 12, Sept. 16, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 are open for hunting different animals. The full list of which game is open on which dates is available here.

New this year, the Wisconsin DNR has provided mobile-friendly online resources to help those going out hunting this season.

Firearm safety when hunting

What you can do:

The Wisconsin DNR reminds everyone to practice firearm safety when hunting. Some of these tips include TABK:

T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B - Be certain of your target, what’s before and beyond it.

K - Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot.

The DNR also reminds hunters that anyone who was born on or after Jan. 1, 1973 is required to have a hunter education certification in order to purchase a hunting license.