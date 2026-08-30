Wisconsin hunting season opens in September

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The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced its opening dates for the state's 2026-2027 hunting season. Sept. 1, Sept. 9, Sept. 12, Sept. 16, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 are open for hunting different animals. The Wisconsin DNR reminds hunters to practice firearm safety to keep the state a safe place to hunt.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the dates for September's hunting season.

September's open hunting season dates and game

Timeline:

There are six dates in September when seasons open for hunters, which the Wisconsin DNR encourages hunters to double-check before they go out. They also remind hunters to ensure that they have all the required licenses and stamps before going on a hunt.

Sept. 1

Common gallinule

Early Canada goose

Early teal

Mourning dove

Rail

Snipe

Sept. 9

Bear (Zones A, B, C, D, E and F with aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs)

Sept. 12

Cottontail rabbit (Northern Zone)

Deer (archery and crossbow)

Ruffed grouse (Zone A)

Squirrels (gray and fox)

Turkey

Sept. 16

Regular goose (Northern and Southern zones)

Bear (Zones A, B, D with the aid of dogs, the aid of bait and all other legal methods)

Sept. 19

Youth waterfowl

Woodcock

Sept. 26

Duck (Northern Zone)

Resources for hunters

What you should know:

New this year, the Wisconsin DNR has provided mobile-friendly online resources to help those going out hunting this season.

Information on the populations of different species, hunting opportunities, and more can be found on the DNR's fall hunting forecast page.

Additionally, resources on which public lands are open and available to hunt in can be found on the Public Access Land page of the DNR's website.

Firearm safety when hunting

What you can do:

The Wisconsin DNR reminds everyone to practice firearm safety when hunting. Some of these tips include TABK:

T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B - Be certain of your target, what’s before and beyond it.

K - Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot.

The DNR also reminds hunters that anyone who was born on or after Jan. 1, 1973 is required to have a hunter education certification in order to purchase a hunting license.