Wisconsin DMV information on obtaining an ID for voting

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The Brief The Wisconsin DMV is offering free identification cards to citizens ahead of the April 7 Spring Election. Standard driver's licenses, student IDs, or military IDs are valid; a federally compliant REAL ID is not mandatory for the polls. Residents can start applications at wisconsindmv.gov for help obtaining a valid voting receipt.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds citizens on Tuesday, March 17, how to obtain identification, free of charge, that is valid for voting. This comes in advance of the Wisconsin Spring Election on April 7.

Secure valid ID

What we know:

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver license, identification card, military or student ID card, etc. There is no separate "voter ID."

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A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. Anyone unsure if their identification meets the requirements should visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to check.

The process

What you can do:

Begin online to see a list of the required documents that are needed to present at a DMV Customer Service Center in order to obtain identification to show at the polls: wisconsindmv.gov/idcards. A process is available to U.S. citizens, free of charge, to obtain a valid receipt to take to the polls for voting if the ID card is not available in time.

Anyone with questions related to obtaining an ID that can be used to vote should call DMV’s toll-free hotline at 844-588-1069. Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission at elections.wi.gov.

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Start the application now at wisconsindmv.gov or at a local DMV Customer Service Center.