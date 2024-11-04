Wisconsin DMV extends hours ahead of election day, Nov. 5

article

The Brief WisDOT is extending hours at customer service centers so people that need one can obtain an ID. There are documentation requirements, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card.



It is not too late to obtain an ID needed to vote in Tuesday's election. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will extend hours at customer service centers on Monday (Nov. 4) and Tuesday (Nov. 5). DMV service centers will remain open until 6 p.m.

The extended hours will enable those needing a photo ID, frequently those who are new to the state, time to visit a DMV.

A news release says voters who don’t already have a Wisconsin driver license, ID or other form of identification needed to vote may still get a Wisconsin ID from the DMV. The Wisconsin Elections Commission website explains the options for IDs to show at the polls. There is no separate "voter ID" and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There are documentation requirements, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card. The voter should bring any documentation available to the DMV and fill out two forms. DMV’s website has a locator to find the nearest DMV and check wait times. A photo ID document will be sent via overnight mail that may be taken to the polls and used for voting. Completing a provisional ballot may be an option until the photo ID document arrives.

DMV offers ID cards for voting purposes to U.S. citizens free of charge. DMV’s toll-free hotline at 844-588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID for voting purposes. Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information may be found on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.