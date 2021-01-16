Wisconsin DHS: Record 128 new COVID-19 deaths; cases up 1,937

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 1,937 on Saturday, Jan. 16, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 520,188.

There have been 5,450 deaths in the state, with 128 new deaths reported by state health officials Saturday -- a single-day record. Previously, the most deaths reported on a single day was 120 on Dec. 22.

Of the positive cases, 23,026 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 487,754 have recovered (93.8%), making for 26,823 active cases (5.2%).

More than 2,4 million have tested negative. More than 2.9 million have been tested.

As for the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials announced that 213,056 doses had been administered as of Friday.

