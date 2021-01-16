Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: Record 128 new COVID-19 deaths; cases up 1,937

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 1,937 on Saturday, Jan. 16, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 520,188.

There have been 5,450 deaths in the state, with 128 new deaths reported by state health officials Saturday --  a single-day record. Previously, the most deaths reported on a single day was 120 on Dec. 22.

Of the positive cases, 23,026 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 487,754 have recovered (93.8%), making for 26,823 active cases (5.2%).

More than 2,4 million have tested negative. More than 2.9 million have been tested.

As for the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials announced that 213,056 doses had been administered as of Friday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

More ways to register for COVID-19 vaccine

As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine ramps up, so, too, are the number of places able to provide it. For select veterans, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center is there to help. Certain Meijer stores are also offering registration.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Gov. Evers to extend public health emergency, mask mandate
slideshow

Gov. Evers to extend public health emergency, mask mandate

The existing public health emergency was set to expire the following week. The governor's plan would extend the mandate an additional 60 days.

Janesville teachers to receive vaccine ahead of schedule
slideshow

Janesville teachers to receive vaccine ahead of schedule

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services says it's investigating plans by the Janesville school district to vaccinate its teachers and staff next week.