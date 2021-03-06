Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 vaccine help hotline available

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on March 4 that, in addition to its online COVID-19 vaccine page, Wisconsin residents can now call 844-684-1064 (toll-free) for personal assistance with their vaccine-related questions.

The new call center is equipped to help people find vaccine locations, answer medical questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, and assist with registration, including but not limited to providers using the Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine registry.

DHS community-based vaccination clinics and a few counties are in the early stages of rolling out the vaccine registry. Priority groups, including people currently on waitlists from previously eligible groups within these counties, will be the first notified of the opportunity to schedule an appointment.

"Access to the internet should not be a barrier to getting the vaccine," said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. "Those who are eligible and want the vaccine will be able to as supply allows, and we’re excited that this call center can help them do it."

As vaccinations in the state continue to ramp up, the supply of COVID-19 vaccine to Wisconsin is still not enough to meet demand. It will take months to vaccinate all Wisconsinites, the DHS said.

In the meantime, health officials urge continued good public health practices like wearing a mask, staying home, and getting tested if you feel sick.

