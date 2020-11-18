Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up record 7,989; deaths up 52

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 7,989 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 18 -- the most for a single day -- bringing the total number of cases to 331,837 statewide.

Wednesday's reported case increase surpasses a previous record of 7,777 set on Friday, Nov. 13. Wisconsin has a record seven-day average of 6,563 new cases per day.

The DHS also reported 2,793 deaths related to COVID-19 -- an increase of 52 from Tuesday.

Among those who have tested positive, 15,100 people have required hospitalization (4.6%) and 254,365 have recovered (76.7%). There are 74,616 active COVID-19 cases (22.5%).

The DHS also reported that there are 22 COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park -- down one patient from a record 23 on Tuesday.

More than 2.3 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which more than two million have tested negative.

