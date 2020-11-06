Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up record 6,141; deaths up 62

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday, Nov. 6 reported an additional 6,141 COVID-19 cases -- the largest single-day increase to date -- bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 256,065.

It is the first time that newly-reported cases have exceeded 6,000 in a single day. Previously, a record single-day case rise of 5,935 had been set on Nov. 4. Friday marks the third time in four days that a new single-day case record has been reported by the DHS.

The DHS also reported 62 additional coronavirus-related deaths on Friday -- the second-most for a single day on record -- bringing the total number of deaths to 2,256.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 12,554 have been hospitalized (4.9%) and 198,090 have recovered (77.4%).

There are 55,684 active COVID-19 cases statewide (21.7%), according to the DHS. There are five COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park, the same number as Thursday.

More than 2.1 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 1.8 million have tested negative.

