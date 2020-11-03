Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up record 5,771; deaths up 52

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday, Nov. 3 reported 5,771 additional COVID-19 case -- the largest single-day case increase to date -- raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 238,067.

Previously, the most cases reported by the DHS in a single day had been 5,278 on Oct. 31.

The DHS also reported 2,102 coronavirus-related deaths to date -- an increase of 52 from Monday.

Among those who have tested positive, 11,844 have required hospitalization (5%) and 181,845 have recovered according to the DHS (78.3%).

There are seven patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park, down from 13 on Monday. There are 48,366 active COVID-19 cases in the state (20.8%).

More than 2.1 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 1.8 million have tested negative.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).