Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 804; deaths up 4

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 804 Saturday, April 10, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported, for a total of 584,739.

There have been 6,676 deaths in the state, with four new deaths reported by state health officials Saturday.

Of the positive cases, 28,119 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 569,194 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,625 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.7 million have tested negative. More than 3.3 million have been tested.

COVID-19 vaccine ad campaign aimed at hard-hit communities

Hitting the airwaves, billboards and social media Monday,&nbsp;a series of ads featuring Milwaukee residents sharing their reasons for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.&nbsp;

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Facts about the vaccine

HealthyMKE.com -- sign-up to receive a text or email alert when the Vaccine Connector tool is ready with information on local COVID-19 vaccine providers available to you

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

Are you eligible?

FAQs about COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine data

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

